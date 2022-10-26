With a new appointment made, the Scio Township Board of Trustees is now back to seven members

Scio Township’s new board trustee, John Reiser, said he will listen openly to all sides of an issue then vote consistent with the best interests of all Scio Township residents.

Reiser was appointed to fill in for former trustee Alec Jerome, who stepped down from his role in mid-October citing personal reasons. The board, by a 6 to 0 vote at their Oct. 25 meeting, picked Reiser, who was seeking the seat with three other candidates, which included David Read, Don Nichols and Jeff Jackson.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway about the appointment.

Hathaway said all four applicants were qualified to serve as trustee. During their interviews, the applicants were given 10 minutes each to respond to six questions.

Hathaway said the board had previously agreed that they would take a straw poll to see which of the applicants were the top two choices. He said this was an idea proposed to him by Board Trustee Mark Brazeau, so Hathaway said he turned over facilitation of the straw poll to him.

“Mark asked each board member to identify their first and second choices,” Hathaway said. “After each board member responded, two candidates were clearly preferred: John Reiser and Jeff Jackson.”

The board then deliberated on the relative merits of those two individuals, Hathaway said, and it became clear that Reiser had a majority in support of his candidacy. Trustee Kathleen Knol made a motion, with a second from Brazeau, to appoint Reiser to fill the vacant trustee position.

“The vote was a unanimous 6-0 in favor,” Hathaway said.

Township Clerk Jessica Flintoft was ready to administer the oath of office, so Reiser began serving immediately.

“I am pleased to welcome John Reiser as our newest trustee,” Hathaway said.

In his cover letter, Reiser said "I am familiar with how municipal boards and commissions function, as well as with various bylaws and rules of order. I have experience advising elected officials and citizens in various aspects of municipal government, including the Ann Arbor City Council, Board of Review, Construction Board of Appeals, Housing Board of Appeals, Liquor License Committee, Historic District Commission, Renters Commission, the Ann Arbor Art Fair, and the Washtenaw County Labor Management Team. I have drafted and enforced municipal ordinances."

His resume states he is currently a: “Senior Assistant City Attorney, City of Ann Arbor 2020 – present. Represent city in legal matters in Washtenaw County courts and Michigan Tax Tribunal; prosecute ordinance violations including criminal, building, rental housing and zoning; draft ordinances for City Council; advise city on regulation of marijuana facilities and liquor license issues; advise and conduct training for police and building departments; liaison to various boards and commissions”

“I have occasionally attended Scio Township board meetings in person in the past and have recently watched them online,” Reiser said in his cover letter. “Despite the occasional chaos that sometimes ensues, I am eager to be part of a deliberative body designed to craft the ordinances, polices, and budgets that will best serve Scio Township, a great community in which to live. I have a reputation for being able to work with members of groups who have varying perspectives. If appointed, I pledge to listen openly to all sides of an issue then vote consistent with the best interests of all Scio Township residents.”