Dexter Soccer Blanks Country Day in State Quarterfinals

The Dexter field hockey team rolled past Detroit Country Day in the D2 state quarterfinals with a 4-0 win to advance to Thursday's semifinals against rival Chelsea at 5:30 at Al Ritt.

The teams have met twice before with the Dreadnaughts coming out on top both times.

Dexter continued its stellar defense by allowing just two shots on net that were both stopped by Analise Leadbetter. The Dreads have yet to allow a goal in the state playoffs.

Scoring for the Dreadnaughts were Marissa Skinner, Sophie Alabre, Aiden Weinmann, and Maddie Rokke.

Weinmann and Lillian Mitchell picked up assists for the Dreads.

The winner of the Dexter/Chelsea semifinal will advance to the D2 state championship at 1:00 Saturday at Saline.

Photos by Dawn McCann