Dexter Community Report 10-24-22

Highlights from administrative reports submitted to the council at its Oct 24 meeting.

Proclamations: (see below) The City of Dexter issued two proclamations expressing its appreciation and gratitude to council members Paul Cousins and Donna Fisher for their decades of service to the city. Neither council member is running for reelection, and their terms will end with the Nov 8 election.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks: City staff recently met with HCMA to give input for the Metropark’s Community Recreation Plan Update.

David Zinn mural: The Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee has recommended a mural by renowned area artist David Zinn to be located in the library or farmers market pavilion. The committee reports that Zinn is known for his lighthearted, family-friendly 3D outdoor art. His work can be seen in Ann Arbor and around the world. His art expresses kindness and inclusion and appeals to all ages. People tend to travel to see Zinn’s artwork. The addition of his piece in Dexter would further its place as a destination city.

Recycling proposal: Dexter has been asked to present a proposal to bundle the various refuse services under the auspices of the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority. The move is expected to save the city money. The city’s current contract with Waste Management expires in 2024.

Leaf collection began Oct 10 and will continue through Dec 5. Leaves for city pickup should be raked to the street in a line next to the curb and be free of non-leaf debris.

City Hall construction continues at 3515 Broad St. Council chambers should soon be ready for meeting use.

Police contract: The city has met with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to begin discussing the upcoming contract renewal for police services. The Sheriff’s Office has proposed the following contract rate increases for the next

four years:

• 2023 - 3% ($170,471)

• 2024 - 4% ($177,290)

• 2025 - 4.25% ($184,825)

• 2026 - 4.25% ($192,680)

The Sheriff’s Office has indicated that the increases would be greater if not for Washtenaw County’s public safety millage. The Sheriff’s Office proposes to “bill” the actual cost of a PSU, which is approximately $35,000 more than the above amounts. The city will then submit a “grant” request to offset that amount with the millage dollars. The city would have to submit the “grant” at the start of the first contract year. Then it would apply to all four years of the contract.

Social District: With the use of on-street public parking spaces for outdoor dining on Nov 30, the council will determine if the district will be open this winter and if it will be expanded to include The Fillmore and the new Highline Tasting Room. The state created Social Districts to help bars, taverns, and lounges offset the effects of the pandemic lockdown and restrictions.

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation set the goal several years ago to reallocate $10 million of its investments into local community ventures, which include restaurants, childcare facilities, affordable housing, and other real estate projects. The foundation has requested a meeting with Mayor Keough and Community Development Manager Aniol to learn more about Dexter’s vision.

Mill Creek Park clean up day occurred Sat Oct 22. Volunteers included ten students from the Dexter High School Honors Society. Workers removed 46 bags of organic debris, not including larger brush items.