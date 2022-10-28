Creekside students in Dexter enjoy Activity Night

One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun."

After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.

Activity night is a time for students to participate in multiple activities throughout the building: music and dancing, basketball in the gym, arts and crafts, board games, a movie in the media center, etc.

The Sun Times News paid a visit to activity night on Oct. 27. The school was full of kids, volunteers, school staff and energy.

The fall crafts room at Activity Night. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Tammy Reich, Principal at Creekside, said this particular activity night has drawn probably the largest number of students signing up than ever before. Well over 200 kids participated.

Reich said the event was a kickoff for this year’s activity nights. She said social-emotional learning is an important part at Creekside, and this event helps with that.

“It’s a chance for students to come in and enjoy their school in a more social setting,” she said.

It’s about social learning and interacting, but it’s also a great opportunity outside of the normal school day to just hangout and have fun together, which by looking at the many smiling faces inside Creekside that evening it seemed like it was a big success.

The gym was filled with activity. photo by Lonnie Huhman