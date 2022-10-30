Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title

The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship.

The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.

The MHSFHL realigned this year with the two divisions being divided by size moving Dexter down to D2 after being in D1 since 2015.

Dexter carried most of the play against Liggett throughout the game with a stifling defense and a pressure offense that kept Liggett on its heels all day.

The game was scoreless after one period before the Dreadnaughts broke through in the second.

Emily-Kate Covert took a pass in the middle of the field and drove around the outside right of the net. She centered a pass back to the middle that was slapped home by Maddie Rokke at 13:19 of the second period.

Dexter continued to pressure Liggett and found the net again late in the second.

Olivia Croftchik's (14) deflected shot trickles across the line for the Dreadnaughts second goal. Photo by Dawn McCann

Aiden Weinmann held the puck right of the net and fired a shot that was deflected by Olivia Croftchik and the ball trickled across the line just inside the post to make it a 2-0 Dreads lead.

That is all the Dreadnaughts would need as they controlled the play through the second half and kept Liggett out of the net.

Analisa Leadbetter earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter reached the finals after a 2-1 win over rival Chelsea in the semifinals Thursday.

Chelsea took a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Dreads rebounded in the third with goals less than a minute apart.

Rokke found the net at 9:50 of the third and just 49 seconds later Eva Clemens put the Dreads on top 2-1 and they would hold on for the win. Covert and Alabre picked up assists for Dexter, while Leadbetter made two saves in net.

Dexter finished the season with a 13-5-2 overall record.

Photos by Dawn McCann