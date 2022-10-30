Dexter Cross Country Teams Qualify for D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both earned 3rd-place finishes at the D1 Regional in Brighton Friday and qualified for Saturday’s state finals at MIS in Brooklyn.

The girls finished with 102 points, beating out Hartland with 115. Brighton won the meet and Skyline was second.

Alena Blumberg and Annabel O’Haver both earned top-ten finishes with Blumberg finishing third in 18:46.4 and O’Haver sixth in 18:56.5.

Addison Bruckman was 27th in 20:12.3 and Kate Varitek 29th in 20:15.3.

Antonia Bruckman rounded out the top five with a 37th-place finish in 20:38.2, while Olivia Shaieb was 50th in 21:10.5, and Addison Streetman 57th in 21:30.

The boys finished with 97 points to beat out Hartland with 102.

Brandon Anderson paced the Dreadnaughts with a third-place finish in 15:55.3.

Owen Ackerman was 8th in 16:23.5 and Caleb Snyder placed 25th in 17:15.6.

Sam Gibson was 28th in 17:19.6 and Julian Linebaugh ran a PR of 17:23.6 and finished 33rd. Alex Hoffman was 4tth in 17:41.4 and Kaden Jensen 60th in 18:06.5.

The boys will run at MIS at 2:10 and the girls at 3:30 Saturday.