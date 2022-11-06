Anderson, Blumberg Earn All-State Honors at D1 Finals

Dexter’s Brandon Anderson and Alena Blumberg earned D1 All-State honors for their top 30 finishes at the D1 state finals at MIS Saturday.

Their finishes helped the girls finish 21st and the boys 22nd in the Finals.

The girls finished with 517 points in the race won by Holland West Ottawa with 97.

Alena Blumberg earned All-State honors with an 18th-place finish in 18:44.69. It was 30 seconds faster than her trip to the finals in 2021 and an improvement of 51 spots in the standings.

Alena Blumberg earned D1 All-State honors with an 18th-place finish. STN File Photo

Annabel O’Haver finished 127th in 20:05.67 and Kate Varitek 189th in 20:40.

Addison Bruckman was 244th in 21:42.23, Antonia Bruckman 21:42.23, Olivia Shaieb 249th in 21:52.36, and Addison Streetman 257th in 22:22.15.

The boys finished with 433 points in the race won by Northville with 122.

Anderson improved his time by 27 seconds and moved up 35 places to earn All-State honors with a 12th-place finish with a time of 15:53.83 to lead the Dreads.

Owen Ackerman was 75th in 16:40.68 and Sam Gibson 148th in 17:15.32.

Caleb Snyder was 189th in 17:34.33, Julian Linebaugh 212th in 17:50.59, Rylan Teddy 232nd in 18:20.29, and Alex Hoffman 243rd in 18:48.20.

(Due to photographers' error, pictures of the D1 girls' finals did not turn out)





