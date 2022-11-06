Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Fourth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team finished fourth at the tough SEC Red Finals Saturday.

Ann Arbor Pioneer dominated the meet with 646 points. Skyline was second, Saline third, and the Dreads fourth with 343.5.

Dexter divers once again led the way with Lily Witte finishing first, setting records at both the Pioneer and Skyline pools on the weekend. Pioneer and Skyline split the prelims and diving finals Friday and Saturday.

Vivian Kinnard also had a strong showing with a third-place finish in diving.

Delaney Parker was fourth in the 200 IM and Jillian Kinnard fourth in the 500 free. They teamed together with Harper Brown and Marea Balcom to finish fourth in the 200 medley relay. Witte, Natalie Koenn, Grace McClellan, and Balcom teamed to finish fourth in the 200 free relay,

The 400 free relay team of J. Kinnard, McClellan, Parker, and Brown were fifth, while Kinnard was sixth in the 200 IM and Parker sixth in the 100 breast.

Seventh-place finishes went to Koenn in the 200 IM, Laura Walton in the 500 free, and Witte in the 50 free, while Balcom was eighth in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free, and Brown eighth in the 100 breast.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals November 18 and 19 at Calvin University.