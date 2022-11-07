The Scio Township Board makes sure it has the correct language

To fix decisions made over a year, Scio Township recently corrected important details in connection with four special assessment districts.

The Scio Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Nov. 1, township supervisor Will Hathaway told the Sun Times News, to correct some issues with four Special Assessment Districts (SADs) that the board approved last year. He said the road work/construction on these projects is largely complete while two of them do have some lingering details to be finished.

During the meeting, public hearings were held on each SAD decision to give the public an opportunity to give comment before the board voted.

The township board unanimously approved resolutions for each of the four SADs, which will allow the township to place them on the winter tax bill on schedule.

In explaining the correction, Hathaway said the resolutions from October 2021 setting the roll (establishing the cost) for the SADs all omitted the necessary language about payment over time. He said most property owners choose to pay their assessment in installments.

Hathaway said the Township Board decided to use a lower interest rate of 3.75 percent for all four of the SADs. In the case of Merlin Way, he said they chose to pay for the Washtenaw County Road Commission required drainage improvements at the intersection of Merlin and Marshall Road with other funds rather than imposing the additional cost on the SAD property owners.

As an example of what correction needed was, the board’s meeting packet said there was a need for correction to the Daleview Drive Special Assessment District because the “resolution approved by the Board in October 2021 inadvertently omitted language regarding the payment of the special assessment over time. The attached resolution will correct this error.”

The background information for the Merlin Way SAD said the resolution approved by the Board in October 2021 inadvertently omitted language regarding the payment of the special assessment over time, and also the total cost of the project increased by $10,800 due to requirements that the Washtenaw County Road Commission placed on the project during the permit process.

The Nov. 1, 2022 approved resolution said it will correct these two issues by confirming the supplemental special assessment roll for the Merlin Way street paving special assessment district and authorizing the additional expenditure of $10,800 to pay for the additional work.

As part of the Wagner Ridge Court street paving special assessment district corrections, the packet’s background information said there was need not only for omitted language regarding the payment of the special assessment over time, but also the resolution was based on a total project cost of $121,040. This cost turned out to be too high. The board approved a resolution confirming the corrected special assessment roll.

The board also confirmed a supplemental special assessment roll for Westview Way/Southwood Court street paving special assessment district. It also had inadvertently omitted language regarding the payment of the special assessment over time, and the amount of the total project cost was set too low by approximately $3,000 and there was also an omission from the scope of work for the SAD.

In explaining this part of the Westview Way/Southwood Court SAD correction, the township said, “The Washtenaw County Road Commission permit requires reconstruction of the road shoulders. This task was not included in the contract with the paving contractor so it must be added now. The cost for rebuilding the shoulder with soil and hydro-seeding is projected to cost $14,400. The attached resolution corrects the roll by confirming the supplemental special assessment roll for the Westview Way/Southwood Court Street paving special assessment district and authorizing the increased expenditure of up to $17,400 to complete the project.”