Dexter Heritage Guild Annual Holiday Bazaar Set for Dec 3

The Dexter Heritage Guild will host the annual Holiday Bazaar held at the Dexter Area Museum, along with the Museum’s Gift Shop sale on Saturday, December 3rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Museum is located at 3443 Inverness Street, Dexter, MI, at the corner of 4th and Inverness Street, across the street from St. Andrews Church.

There will be handcrafted Christmas gifts from lavender sachets to cover the armchair holder, decorating items like a variety of wreaths, cozy blankets, warm winter hats, beautiful kitchen accessories that would make wonderful gifts, items for our loving pets, and more. And don’t forget wonderful gift baskets that include great gift cards from local businesses inside. There are gift items for everyone.

The Guild will sell drawing tickets for unique treasures. Choices include a handmade quilt, a gift card for Encore Theater & restaurant, a beautiful quilted tree skirt with ornaments, and a Silent Auction for an 11-piece-stained glass nativity set. The winner will be selected at 2 pm., and you don’t need to be present to win.

To help with your holiday baking, we’ll have a delicious Bake Sale. This will include a wonderful selection of baked goods, canned garden treats, and more.

There is no charge for this event. If you have questions, contact Pat Pudduck at (734) 426-8952. or you can visit our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory.