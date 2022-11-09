Wylie 3rd Graders Try to Beat Seniors at Their Own Game

“This was the best day of my life!” said a Wylie Third Grader as his class left the Dexter Senior.

The student and his classmates are taught by Jennifer Johnson at Wylie Elementary School. Mrs. Johnson took her class to the Senior Center on Oct 27 to play bingo with the seniors. It was tremendous fun for everyone.

Mrs. Johnson team teaches with Ms. Suomala. The teachers proposed the idea to Kim Martini of the Dexter Senior Center of engaging their classes with the seniors once a month. The two educators would alternate months visiting the seniors in various activities. Martini heartily agreed.

When Mrs. Johnson's class arrived, they surprised the seniors with a homemade Halloween lantern. After the “oohs” and “aahs” over the decoration were finished, everyone got down to the business of playing bingo. There was not much of a competitive spirit, however, everyone was cheering each other on, with the winners getting a round of applause.

As the games progressed, the kids noticed the seniors were not winning any games (nudge, nudge, wink, wink). The students took it upon themselves to ensure their older partners weren’t missing any square called out, congratulating them when they got one. As one third grader put it, “You got one, Bro!”

Things got tense, in a fun way. One student waiting for his last square to be called gripped his hair. On the very edge of anticipation, he shouted, “Oh Oh Oh Oh……NOOOOOO!” as he crumpled into his chair.

When B4 was called, a table of girls whispered to the senior sitting with them, “before what?”

Most of the class invoked the power of crossed fingers on each hand during the final game for the grand prize. And when the time came to leave, the students and seniors said their goodbyes but looked forward to getting together again.

“A great time was had by all,” noted Mrs. Johnson.

All photos by Jennifer Johnson