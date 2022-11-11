Local Art Show/Sale Coming to Dexter Nov 19 & 20

A group of Dexter and Ann Arbor area artists are collaborating for a one-of-a-kind holiday art show/sale on Nov 19 & 20.

What sets this exposition apart is the varied medium expressions. Artists will display their interpretations of various subjects in watercolor, oil, woodworking, pottery, glass, jewelry, print, fiber, and fabric.

The informal artistic cohort has been showing together since 2006 when an area art teacher rallied local artists to display their beautiful original works. The group went from intimate home showings to larger venues such as this year’s event in Dexter’s Blue Water Office Building.

Featured Artists include:

Janice Glander – Mixed media

Angelis Jackowski – Award winning Watercolors & prints

Marie Krull – Fiber art

Larry Nisson – Glassworks

Hilary Robinson –Found objects and gemstone jewelry

Laura Seligman – Paintings & fiber art

Dylan Swanson – Pottery

Randall C. Torno – Woodworks, toys and custom tables

The show will be held Saturday November 19, and Sunday November 20

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Blue Water Center

Soaring Crane Studio, Suite B

7444 Dexter Ann Arbor Road

Dexter MI, 48130

(West Entrance, second floor, no elevator)

Mark your calendar and stop by a unique and local holiday shopping experience.

Featured painting by Laura Seligman