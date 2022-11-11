Dexter Rolls to Division 2 Semifinals

The Dexter football team played a near-perfect game from the opening kickoff to the final whistle as the Dreadnaughts rolled over Midland 42-7 to claim its first-ever Regional title Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts surprised nearly everyone as they dominated the Chemics from the start, including a running clock the whole second half in the rout to advance to next week’s D2 semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in a site to be determined.

Dexter wasted no time in finding the endzone when Micah Davis returned the opening kickoff 90-yards for a score and a 7-0 lead.

The Dreads defense forced a punt that was downed at the 12-yard line, but on the first play from scrimmage, Reeves Taylor hit Cole Cabana in stride for an 88-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Cole Cabana catches an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to give Dexter a 14-0 lead

Following another Chemics punt, Taylor hit Cabana for a 47-yard TD on a screen pass to push the lead to 21-0 with 5:15 left in the first and the rout was on.

Davis picked off a pass to start the second quarter, but Midland answered with a pick of its own to take over in Dexter territory, but the Dreads defense held and forced a turnover on downs.

Owen Wondrash recovered a fumble at the Chemics 18 and a couple of plays later Taylor hit Brenna Parachek with a scoring pass to push the lead to 28-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/thesuntimesnews/videos/509826621048557 -->

Dexter would force another punt and two plays later Taylor connected with Joey Tessmer for a 47-yard TD pass to make it 35-0 at the half.

The running clock ticked off in the second half, but Dexter would find the endzone one more time win Taylor tossed his sixth TD of the night with a flip pass to Tessmer for an 11-yard TD to make it 42-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/thesuntimesnews/videos/3328342834087459 -->

Midland would find the endzone with just over a minute left for the 42-7 final.

Dexter improves to 12-0 overall on the season while Forest Hills will enter the game also with a 12-0 record.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/thesuntimesnews/videos/674789507588186 -->

Photos by Mike Williamson



