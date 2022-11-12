Creekside Students Surprise Concordia Student Teacher at His BBall Game

Creekside students recently paid a surprise visit to their student teacher at one of his college basketball games.

Zac Clark is student teaching Physical Education this semester at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter. Zac also plays on the Concordia University Men’s Basketball Team. As the Cardinals were warming up for their Nov 9 game against Lourdes, Zac’s students arrived with posters in hand.

Students arrived fully armed with posters supporting #14.

Zac’s students cheered him on loudly whenever he touched the ball in the 36 minutes he played. The surprise, added boost may have helped the Cardinals starter. He scored 11 points in Concordia’s 60-41 dominating win over its conference rival. Maybe the kids’ enthusiasm stoked the entire team.

The kids’ experience was a team effort. Posters were made in secret. Zac’s mentor teachers, Angie Scott and Fred Ligrow organized the students and coached them in keeping their plans a secret. Cardinal Head Coach Ricky Yahn gave the students Concordia University Ann Arbor shirts. Athletic Director Lonnie Pries waived their admission price. The kids weren’t the only ones showing up to cheer on #14. Other Creekside teachers made the trip and joined the fun.

The students’ contagious enthusiasm helped the Cardinals shut down Lourdes 60-41.

Concordia Associate Professor of Education and Geography, Dr. Sara Clemm Von Hohenberg, points to the event as “an excellent example of how the School of Education at Concordia University Ann Arbor truly strives to create mutually beneficial partnerships with area school districts.”

"I'm so thankful to have people like Dr. CvH, Mrs. Scott, and Mr. Ligrow supporting me in not just my future teaching career but my life as a whole,” says Zac. “I am truly blessed!"

Photos by Angie Scott