Dexter Swim and Dive Qualifies Nine for D2 State Finals

Photo by Elisa Schulz Photography

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team head to Calvin University Friday for the Division 2 State Finals with a top 10 finish in its sights.

The Dreadnaughts will send nine athletes to the finals with seven swimmers qualifying in six events and three divers competing.

Senior Lily Witte will look to become just the second diver in MHSAA history to win four state titles. She is coming off a Regional championship at Fenton last week with a score of 513.35, which smashed the pool record, the regional record, and the Dexter varsity record which she had already owned. She also qualified in the 50 free for the Dreadnaughts and will likely be part of one of the relays that qualified.

Vivian Kinnard finished 2nd at Regionals with a score of 423.50, which was the third highest D2 score in the state.

Sefina Patterson also qualified in diving with a 12th-place finish.

Jillian Kinnard qualified in three events, including the 200 free, 200 IM, and 500 free for Dexter.

Harper Brown and Delaney Parker with both compete in the 100 breast, while Brown will also swim in the 200 free and Parker the 200 IM.

Marea Balcom will take part in the 50 free and 100 free, Laura Walton the 500 free, and Natalie Koenn the 200 IM for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreads will also have relay teams competing in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free events.

The preliminaries will start Friday at noon and the Finals Saturday at noon at Calvin.