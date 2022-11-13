Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center.

He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville.

The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which occurred in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads.

The police said:

“On November 12, 2022, at 12:17am, the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Bayberry Way, which is located in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads, for a reported roll-over vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was attempting to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when it left the roadway and struck a tree.”

“Upon arrival, Northville Township Fire Department personnel utilized extrication equipment in order to remove the occupants.”

“Unfortunately, both occupants were beyond life saving measures and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Northville resident, Omar Salamen.”

“The passenger has been identified as Salamen’s wife, 40-year-old Northville resident Manal Kadry.”

“At this time, the investigation is still on-going.”

Salamen was a well-loved and respected businessman in Dexter.

His website bio says: “A Michigan native, Dr. Salamen attended dental school at the University of Michigan and then completed his oral surgery training at the NOVA Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine in Florida. After nine years of successful private practice in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Salamen returned home to Michigan to open Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center in Dexter, Michigan.”

His bio also said Salamen “is married to Manal and the proud father of three sons and a daughter.”