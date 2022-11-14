Dexter Community Fund Announces Community Needs Survey

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF), a permanent community endowment at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of their 2022 Community Needs Assessment. Through annual grants, the Dexter Community Fund supports local non-profit and civic organizations and initiatives that address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community. We are asking for your feedback on our community needs assessment. Please fill out this survey to let us know what you believe are the most pressing issues and needs facing our community right now. This information will guide our grantmaking in the future and provide vital information on how we can best serve our community. The survey will close November 25th.

aaacf.org/DexterNeedsSurvey