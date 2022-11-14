Dexter Varsity Dancers Dominate Great Lakes Dance Competition

Saturday, Nov 12, was a huge day for the Dexter Varsity Dance Team as they dominated the competition at UDA Great Lakes Dance Challenge at Walled Lake Northern High School. The dancers showed no mercy as they took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place after a thrilling night of dancing and cheering Dexter’s Varsity Football Team to an emphatic win over Midland for the regional title.

The Dreads’ Varsity Dance Team is coached by Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton. Team captains Clara Thomas and Lainey Sawin round out the leadership and the duo competed in three categories at the UDA Great Lakes Dance Challenge.

Dexter Varsity Dance Team Clara Thomas, Lainey Sawin, Julia Kirkey, Lauren Martin, Anna Kovarik, Dana Kulas, Kayla Wiseman, Jenna Lenkowski, Ruby Boynton, Lauren Hart, Sara Sawin, Ainslie Ramsburgh, and Dani Sherman with coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton. Photo by Katie Ramsburgh.

Other dance teams competing in the meet came from Crown Pointe High School, Eisenhower High School, Grand Blanc High School, Mercy High School, PCEP Dance Team, South Lyon East High School, and Stoney Creek High School.

Dexter’s Varsity Dance team took 1st place in Game Day, 2nd place in Pom, and 3rd place in Jazz. The dancers also captured a special award for Game Day crowd appeal. The dance team qualified for the UDA National Dance Team Championship at camp in July.

The team shows off its new hardware. Photo by Katie Ramsburgh.

Today's competition kicked off their 2022-23 competition season on the road to Nationals in February.