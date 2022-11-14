Dexter Senior Center is Asking the Community to SOS- ‘Support Our Seniors!’ this Giving Tuesday

The Dexter Senior Center began serving the Greater Dexter Area in 1971 and it continues to be a place where older adults can enjoy companionship,exercise, learn new skills and hobbies, and improve their overall health and sense of wellbeing.

Many Senior Centers are funded through tax-payers and local government support, but the Dexter Senior Center currently relies primarily on donations as well as grants from local foundations and organizations to provide these vital services to the Seniors in our community. Although the MaM millage didn’t pass, a community survey showed that 78% of residents support the Dexter Senior Center.

That’s why the Dexter Senior Center is asking the Dexter Community to SOS - Support Our Seniors this Giving Tuesday! GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Giving Tuesday will take place on November 29th this year, and the Senior Center has an exciting campaign planned!

This year, all donations made to the Dexter Senior Center will be matched up to $10,000! These matching funds will be provided by a generous and anonymous community member. We are calling on the community to show up for our seniors on November 29th and help us reach our fundraising goal! We need your support more than ever and if you give on this day, your donation will have double the impact.

For more donation methods, visit dexterseniors.org/donate