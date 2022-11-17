Pull Out that Festive Sweater, the Dexter Community Band’s Annual Holiday Concert is Coming Up

Unpack the lights and find a poinsettia, it’s time for the Dexter Community Band’s annual holiday concert.

The band this year will get people in a holiday mood the first weekend of December with a free concert on Sunday, Dec. 4. Start time is 3 p.m. The location is Center for Performing Arts in Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road.

The music variety will feature creative arrangements and many recognizable favorites. Jingle Bells, Rudolph, Frosty, Good King Wenceslas, Silver Bells, O Christmas Tree and something about letting it snow.

Pieces include Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival and The Eighth Candle, a rhythmically dynamic celebration of Hanukkah from Steve Reisteter, who gave the French horns a special part to shine at the end.

Joining the band for several pieces will be a quartet of local singers: Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, Jeni McFarland, Frank Dougherty and John McLaughlin.

While mask wearing is optional, masking is highly recommended and complimentary masks will be available.

After the Dec. 4 concert, Dexter Community Band will perform two other concerts during the 2022-2023 season.

March 5, 2023 — Gotta Dance

May 21, 2023 — Movie Heroes

Several members of the band will also be performing at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Briarwood Mall as part of the Lucy Anne Lance Show.