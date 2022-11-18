Historic Webster Village Receives an Early Christmas Gift

By Joanne Westman

Imagine going back in time on a frosty morning and entering an old country store where the warmth of the big potbelly stove fills the room. The scent of the wood fire adds to the aromas of cinnamon and old-fashioned candy. There, folks gather around the stove for a game of checkers or just to enjoy a good conversation with friends.

Well, thanks to the generosity of Paul and Dee Wensel, a 100-year-old potbelly stove will grace the interior of the Kleinschmidt General Store in the Historic Webster Village. The large cast iron stove began its life in a general store in Vermillion Indiana. It had been there for many years before Dee’s aunt purchased the store. There it warmed lives for another 25 years. When the store was sold, the stove went to Paul and Dee’s home where it resided for another 40 years.

Thanks to Dexter Area Firefighters, Chief, Doug Armstrong, Jake Cassidy and Don Dettling, the heavy cast iron stove was moved from Paul’s home in Dexter to the store at the Village. This was not an easy task! The WTHS is grateful for their help.

So, when visiting the Historic Webster Village, drop into the Kleinschmidt General Store, pull up a chair and enjoy a game of checkers or meet friends in conversation around the old potbelly stove.