Dexter Swim and Dive 15th at D2 State Finals

Dexter’s Witte Smashes State Record for Fourth Diving State Title

Powered by another strong showing by the dive team, the Dexter girl’s swim and dive team came home with a 15th-place finish at the D2 state finals at Calvin University Saturday.

Lily Witte and Vivian Kinnard finished 1st and 3rd

for the second straight year in diving to give the Dreadnaughts 36 of their 65 team points at the Finals.

Witte smashed the 11-dive state record on the way to her 4th

D2 diving state title She is just the 2nd diver in state history to win 4 state titles. Elyese Lee of Albion won four state titles from 2000-03. Witte finished with a score of 554.65 to shatter the previous state record of 509.50, set in 2016 by Cam McPherson of Saline. She set the record on her last dive with an amazing score of 70.2. A perfect dive score based on difficulty and judge’s scores is 78.0.

It is not very often that a diver can be all-state 4 times and not be the top diver on a team, but that is the case for Vivian Kinnard. She finished off her stellar career with her fourth trip to the podium for all-state honors after her third-place finish Saturday. She finished with a score of 440.05, 50 points better than her score as a junior.

The 200-medley relay team of Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, Witte, and Marea Balcom opened the Finals with a 13th-place finish to get Dexter off and running.

Dexter then moved up the standings with the diving of Witte and Kinnard.

The 200-free relay team of Witte, Brown, Natalie Koenn, and Balcom teamed for a strong finish to earn 14 points for the Dreads.

Brown would wrap up her strong day for Dexter by reaching the podium for the third time with a 10th-place finish in the 100 breast.

Dexter qualified in several other events but did not move on to Saturday’s Finals.

Koenn was 27th and Parker 29th in the 200 IM, while Witte was 23rd and Balcom 30th in the 50 free.

Laura Walton was 26th in the 500 free, Parker 21st

in the 100 breast, and Sefina Patterson 32nd in diving.