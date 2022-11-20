MISCA Announces 2022 Girls' Swim and Dive Dream Team

This past weekend state championships were held for 3 divisions of swimming and diving for girls in Michigan. Each year the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) honors the top performances in each event by naming a Dream Team!

The MISCA dream team is made up of athletes from all three state meets and is based on the following criteria:

-The fastest state meet performance in each event at finals. Relay lead off times are considered.

-An athlete may only receive the honor in 1 individual event. If an athlete has multiple #1 performances, the runner up performances in each event are factored in.

-If there is a tie in the relays, both teams will be chosen.

-If there is an individual tie and neither swimmer is #1 in another event both swimmers will be chosen.