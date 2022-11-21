Fun with art at Dexter's Creekside Intermediate School

Drawing inspiration from the changing of the seasons, students in the Creekside Intermediate School Art Club took to the windows of their school on a recent Saturday morning to create their big projects for the fall session.

To help the students with their window painting, Creekside art teacher Jane Montero looked to TreeTown Murals of Ann Arbor and the Brush Monkeys for help.

“As an ending activity for the fall session of the Art Club, I reached out to Mary Thiefels of TreeTown Murals and Brush Monkeys to share her expertise with my Art club students by helping them with winter window paintings,” Montero said. “There were seven students who came to paint their winter scenes with her supervision. This was an excellent opportunity for students to start to understand the possibilities of working with a community organization in an artistic fashion.”

Art club members getting ready to create. photo courtesy of Jane Montero

The Art Club is a free before school club open to all students at Creekside. They meet every Wednesday morning in the Art Room. Montero said the club started years ago as an after school group. One of their first big projects had the club painting a canvas mural that hangs in the school’s front hallway.

Montero said over time the club morphed into a before-school, 30-minute Sketching Club; however, when schools closed due to the Pandemic, all of that changed.

“In March of 2020, I started a Virtual Art club that is still going on for students to submit drawings, paintings, or iPad art. I was excited to restart the in-person Art Club this year, along with Mr. Ligrow's Run Club, which he teaches on alternate days from the Art Club,” Montero said.

Art Club members get some help from the Brush Monkeys. photo courtesy of Jane Montero

This year’s Fall Art Club has 15 student members.

Montero said the main goal of the Art Club is to “provide a safe space for all students to practice drawing.”

“Before the pandemic, I noticed many students sitting in the hallways before school with sketchbooks, and I thought, ‘Why not have them come sit at tables and draw instead of the hallways,’” Montero said. “So, with permission from my administrator, the Art Club began.”

Being back in-person as a club has been good and Montero said it has been a wonderful place for students to come and draw before the start of the school day.

She added, “A spring session of the Art Club will be coming in 2023!”