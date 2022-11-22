Dexter High School students assist Faith In Action

By Terry Walters, Guest Contributor

The Dexter High School Student Council and National Honor Society took over the "Stuff The Bus" project and were able to fill a school bus with food and paper products during the last week of October.

Unloading the stuffed bus. photo by Terry Walters

The bus was then taken to Faith In Action last Monday (Nov. 14) where the students unloaded the bus. They not only filled the bus, but also collected over $2,400 in cash and $ 200 in Gift cards.

There were over 50 high school students who helped with this project. This project was started by the Dexter High School Leos Club about 10 years ago, but was not done the past two years because of the pandemic.

Thank you to Dexter Busch’s for allowing the bus in their parking lot and to all the community members who were so generous in their donations!

DHS students stand next to the bus they helped stuff with food and paper products. photo by Terry Walters