Dexter Winter Farmers Market Keeps the Wholesome Vibe Going Year Round

Summer may be gone with its outdoor farmers markets, but Dexter Farmers Market keeps the fun experience going year-round with its indoor Winter Farmers Market.

Now entering its eighth year, the idea to keep the market from hibernating came from a handful of vendors. Organizers Jane Kelly and Anne Young ran with the idea. Mark Olexa procured funding from 5 Healthy Towns. Dexter Senior Center Board President Jim Carson invited the new indoor farmers market to be held at the center, where it remained for six years until the building was sold to The Encore.

The market didn’t skip a beat. Associate Pastor Tom Snyder invited the Winter Farmers Market to Dexter United Methodist Church’s Newkirk Commons, its new gymnasium/community room.

That first indoor farmers market in 2014 had what you might expect for a first showing—seven vendors and thirty-seven customers. For the 2021-22 season, the indoor market averaged 275 customers each week, with nearly 600 showing up in December, the first week of the holiday shopping season. Vendor spaces are all taken with a long waiting list to get in on the hibernal action.

Vendor offerings include produce, beef, duck, chicken, pork, lamb, sausage, rabbit, products, honey, maple syrup, eggs, baked goods, gluten-free baked goods, children’s books and games, crafts, candy, greeting cards, soaps, body products, granola, photography, mushrooms, jewelry, woodworking, sand-blasted artwork, cookies, a chiropractor, freeze-dried candy, pottery, wreaths, ornaments, baby items, jam, jelly, candles, and much, much more.

Each week has live entertainment, like the outdoor summer market and a $20 vendor drawing. In November and December, Chelsea Hospital donates Senior Market Bucks to seniors living in Washtenaw County.

The Dexter Winter Farmers Market is open from 9:00-1:00 on the first and third Saturdays of every month from November to April at the Dexter United Methodist Church.

By now, you might be thinking you’d like to visit. You should. It only takes as long as you want, and it’s fun. Bring the kids. A visit is something different that you can do together. There’s something for everyone.

For more information, visit https://www.dextermarket.com/

All photos from Dexter Winter Farmers Market Facebook, 2021 season.