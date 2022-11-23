Enjoy Christmas Tea at Gordon Hall, Dec 4

From DAHS

Get in the holiday spirit when you attend a Christmas Tea at Gordon Hall. You will enjoy a leisurely afternoon in this beautifully decorated historic mansion as we serve you tea along with savories and sweets. You’ll also learn a little history and tour the magical Christmas Village Collection. Bring a friend to complete the enjoyable experience, or make it a gift for your favorite relative.

Seatings are at 1 pm and 4 pm on Sunday December 4. Tickets are $30/person and reservations are required; call Ina Germain at 734-395-4106.

Make it a memorable start to the holiday season at Gordon Hall. 8311 Island Lake Rd, Dexter, MI. Presented by the Dexter Area Historical Society. www.dexterhistory.org and www.facebook.com/dexterhistory