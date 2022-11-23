Post Season Awards Rolling in for Record Setting Dexter Football Season

With a record setting 2022 Dexter football season in the books, individual awards are rolling in for the Division 2 state semifinalist Dreadnaughts.

Coach Phil Jacobs was named the Division 2 Region 2 Coach of the Year after leading the Dreadnaughts to a 12-1 record that saw Dexter claim its first league title in nearly 60 years as well as the first district and regional titles in school history.

Coach Phil Jacobs

Four Dreads were named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 2 First Team All State squad Wednesday.

Senior running back Cole Cabana was named to the Division 2 First Team. He is also in the final four for the Mr. Football Award presented by State Champs. He rushed for over 1500 yards and 27 touchdowns and had 470 yards receiving and six TD's.

Cole Cabana

Senior Tight End Brennan Parachek had a huge year for the Dreadnaughts with 47 catches for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a force on the defense as one of the team leaders from the defensive end spot and his booming punts flipped the field several times this season for Dexter.

Brennan Parachek

Brendon Valerio was one of the strengths of the vaunted Dexter defense that was a huge reason for the Dreadnaughts stellar season. Valerio earned first team honors at linebacker with 88 tackles on the season. He also recorded two sacks, six tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

Brendon Valerio

Despite having his season shortened to a leg injury, defensive tackle Corey Baker earned All-State Honors for the Dreads. Baker was a force inside for Dexter before going down with an injury in the Huron game that forced him to miss the rest of the season. The Baker/Devon Emrick paring in the middle of the line was nearly impossible to run against between the tackles for opponents against Dexter.

Corey Baker

The Dreadnaughts placed seven on the D2 All-Region 2 team.

Cabana, Parachek, Valerio, and Baker were all named to the All-Region team.

Gerzon Herter was named as a specialist with his booming field goals all season including a school record 49 yarder against Monroe and several other 40+ FG's this season. Don't let the specialist title fool you as Herter came up with huge plays at cornerback time and time again for the Dreads this season. He picked off a pair of passes in the District championship game against South Lyon and one inside the 10 yard-line in the semifinal game that stopped a Forest Hills Central drive.

Offensive line anchor Carson Connolly was named All-Region at guard for the Dreads. He was one of the main reasons for Cabana's 1500 yards rushing this season and allowed quarterback Reeves Taylor pass for 2300 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Micah Davis earned All State honors at safety for Dexter. There wasn't a game during the season that Dexter fans didn't let out a groan for one of Davis's bone crushing hits. He had a monster season for the Dreads with 106 tackles, six interceptions and four forced fumbles. He also caught 17 passes for 289 yards and two TD's and a punt and kickoff return for touchdowns.