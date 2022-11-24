Dexter Drops Hockey Opener to Skyline

A young Dexter hockey team dropped its season opener to Ann Arbor Skyline 5-2 Wednesday night at Vets Arena in Ann Arbor.

The Dreadnaughts have just four seniors and no juniors on the team that features four freshmen and nine sophomores and a new head coach in Kenny Grundy, so growing pains can be expected for Dexter this season.

Skyline jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Dreadnaughts got one back when Ben Finch flipped a shot past the Eagles goaltender for a power play goal to cut the lead to 2-1 after one period.

Skyline would add a pair of goals in the second to push the lead to 4-1 after two periods.

Matyas Toulec would find the net for the Dreadnaughts in the third, but it wasn't enough as Skyline held on for the 5-2 win.

Cameron Lippert and Jacob Wilson picked up assists for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts return to the ice Saturday, December 3rd when they host Farmington.

Photos by Dawn McCann