Scio Township is exploring options to improve its fire service

Scio Township has scheduled a special meeting in January for the purpose of hearing and discussing recommendations from the Fire Services Guidance Committee.

The Fire Services Guidance Committee was formed in October under the advisory of Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde. The committee, comprised of eight members, serves to evaluate the Fire Chief's suggested service improvements and make recommendation(s) to the Township Board of Trustees.

The special meeting, which will be more of a working session, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17.

According to its webpage, the committee will research and make findings on the following subjects:

Which service improvement is the preferred plan to meet the needs of the citizens of Scio Township?

If recommended, how long would a service improvement plan meet the needs of the community?

What would be an estimated ongoing personnel cost for any recommendation(s)?

What would be a needed millage rate to support any recommendation(s)?

They’ve been reviewing some options as presented by the Fire Chief. Two details helping to inform the possible options is the that the fire station on Zeeb Road is understaffed and there’s a need to improve response times in the southeastern areas of the township, which could mean building a second station in the Wagner Road area.

To learn more and see some of the information being looked at by the committee, go to the webpage: https://www.sciotownship.org/democracy/township-board-commissions-and-committees/fire-services-guidance-committee.