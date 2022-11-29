Dexter Twp Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 174 calls for police service in Dexter Twp, up from 113 the previous year for a 54% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Oct) are 1,604, up from 1,177 for the same period last year for a 36% increase.

Officers conducted 83 traffic stops in November, up from 17 last year. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One vehicle theft

14 traffic crashes

Two medical assists

Three citizen assists

Eight animal complaints

One welfare check

One mental health call

Two identity thefts

One sudden death

One disorderly conduct

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp.

On October 2nd Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Dexter Pinckney Road for a watercraft theft. The caller reported that their 2019 Sea Ray boat had been stolen from the dock. Through their investigation, Deputies determined that a watercraft service company had taken the wrong boat from the dock for service. Contact was made with the service company, and the watercraft was returned to its rightful owner.

On October 8th Deputies responded to the intersection of Dexter Townhall Road and Margaret Etta for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies arrived to find a lone vehicle that went off the roadway, and the driver requested medical attention. Through their investigation, Deputies suspected that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was transported to the hospital, where they admitted to consuming alcohol with friends before the crash. Deputies requested a blood draw and found the driver's blood alcohol level (BAC) was near 2x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

