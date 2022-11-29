Coming Plans for the B2B

The Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) is getting closer to completion, and the excitement is growing.

In its 2022 Year-End Report, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) listed construction updates projected for the next couple of years, which are especially thrilling for Chelsea and Dexter outdoor enthusiasts.

HPWI’s mission is to facilitate the development of non-motorized recreational trails and to link Michigan’s existing network of shared pathways. HWPI primarily works with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPRC) to construct the B2B. HPWI is a private fundraising organization for the trail. WCPRC plans, builds, and maintains the shared pathway.

The Border-to-Border Trail comes from the idea of a continuous shared pathway from one end of Washtenaw County to the other. Currently, the trail comprises 35 miles of non-contiguous segments across the county. But the completion is near, with only about nine more miles to go.

The map shows us the active construction and development goals for the B2B, with most of it happening in the Chelsea Dexter area.

Map of B2B construction updates and goals. Courtesy HWPI.

2022/23 Active Construction (using the numbers on the map)

#1 Chelsea-Stockbridge Corridor. From the trail’s terminus at Lyndon Township Hall, this segment will extend the course north to Boyce Rd, creating 6.3 miles of continuous pathway from Chelsea’s Timbertown Park.

#2 Dexter-Chelsea Corridor. This .7-mile segment will extend the B2B to the Dexter city limits (Parker Rd).

#3 Dexter-Ann Arbor Corridor. Washtenaw County’s three Metroparks (Hudson Mills, Dexter-Huron, Delhi) will be connected once this leg is completed. This segment extends the trail’s end at Zeeb Rd 1.3 miles to Delhi Metropark.

2023/24 Development Goals

#4 Chelsea Stockbridge Corridor. This 1.6-mile segment from Boyce Rd to the Jackson Co line continues the B2B’s northward climb to Stockbridge and the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail.

#5 Dexter Connection. From the city limits at Parker Rd, this .8-mile segment will bring the B2B’s Dexter-Chelsea corridor into town, where it will intersect with the trail connecting the three Metroparks.

Conceptual rendering of Bell Road Bridge that may be used to bring the B2B into Dexter over Mill Creek. Courtesy WCPRC.

#6 Dexter-Ann Arbor Corridor. From Delhi Metropark, the trail will extend east one mile towards Ann Arbor.

#7 A .8-mile section will extend from the Ann Arbor city limits across Barton Nature Area towards Dexter. The Bandemer Tunnel will be constructed for the trail to pass under the railroad line.

In addition to these trail segments, installation will begin in 2023 on a county-wide system of wayfinding kiosks, signs, maps, and trail information across the B2B system.

The astounding part is that we are just two short sections of trail (circled in yellow) away from being able to ride from Chelsea through Dexter to Ann Arbor and beyond.

For more information on how to support the B2B initiative, visit https://huron-waterloo-pathways.org/