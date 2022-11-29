Webster Twp Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 126 calls for police service in Webster Twp, up from 109 the previous year for a 16% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,287, up from 965 for the same period last year for a 33% increase.

Officers conducted 36 traffic stops, up from 11 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One home invasion

Two medical assists

Nine traffic crashes

Six animal complaints

Two citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Seven mental health calls (all to the same block)

One death investigation

One identity theft

One operating under the influence of alcohol

One disorderly conduct

One breaking and entering

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp.

On October 13th, Deputies responded to the intersection of N. Territorial & Serenity for a single car crash. The caller advised that a red vehicle had struck their garbage can and that the driver appeared intoxicated. Deputies arrived to find a red sedan in a field with heavy damage. Deputies contacted the driver, who smelled of intoxicants. Deputies conducted sobriety tests and, as a result, placed the driver under arrest. Deputies requested a blood draw and obtained results of nearly 2x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 31st, Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of E. Loch Alpine Drive for a Breaking & Entering in progress. The caller reported several juveniles breaking windows and entering the abandoned clubhouse. Deputies contacted the caller and were able to locate one of the juveniles, who admitted to entering the building but denied breaking any windows. Deputies contacted the property owner, who refused to press any charges.

