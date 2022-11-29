Dexter's Lily Witte Third at JR World Championships

And the awards keep coming for Dexter diver Lily Witte.

A week ago, Witte became just the second diver in state history to win four state titles, but that was just a stepping stone for this week when Witte finished in third place at the FINA Diving World Championships in Montreal, Canada Tuesday.

The bronze medal in the 3-meter springboard was the first in international competition for Witte. Her previous best finishes were three fourth place finish at the Junior Pan- American Games in 2017 and 2019 and a 4th-place finish at the FINA Grand Prix Canada Cup earlier this year.

Witte qualified third at the World Championships and held off the competition to finish with a score of 414.00. She just missed the silver by Katelyn Fung of Canada with a score of 420.35. Sonya Palkhivala won the gold with a score of 427.10.

She will be competing in what is probably her best event Thursday, December 1 in the 0ne-meter springboard. She won the U.S. Junior National title in the one-meter springboard in July.