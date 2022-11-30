Scio Township firefighters respond to a fire at Scio Farms

The Scio Township Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on November 29, at a residence in Scio Farms.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde said neighbors saw smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911.

“We arrived and found a fire in the kitchen that had involved the cabinets and got into the attic of the home,” said Houde of the home on Juniper Lane.

The homeowner was not home at the time. There were no reported injuries.

“We were able to get it under control in less than 10 minutes,” Houde said. “We were able to handle with only our personnel as the fire had not extended into other contents of the home.”

Fire was caused by a malfunction in the stove, according to Houde. Scio firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes extinguishing and another 30 minutes for determining the origin and cause.