Dexter Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 280 calls for police service in Dexter, up from 166 the previous year for a 69% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Oct) are 1,100, up from 940 for the same period last year for a 17% increase.

Officers conducted 156 traffic stops, up from 43 last year. Fourteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Nine traffic crashes

Five medical assists

Ten citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Two mental health calls

One attempted suicide (adult)

Four disorderly conducts

Two Illegal dumping

One trespassing

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter.

On October 6th, Deputies investigated a check fraud in the 2200 block of Bishop Circle East. The caller advised that they located four (4) unauthorized checks totaling over $7,000 in funds while reviewing the business' financial records. The funds were deposited in Massachusetts and Texas. Deputies have been unable to positively identify a suspect.

On October 24th, Deputies were approached by a concerned citizen who advised of a physical altercation near the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Rd. Deputies checked the area and located a victim who reported they were assaulted by a group of males when they attempted to intervene in a verbal argument. The victim relayed that they observed an unknown black female fleeing from a group of black males. When the victim inquired if the female needed assistance, she became hostile toward the victim and their acquaintance. The victim attempted to leave the area. However, they were assaulted by a group of black males. After the assault, the assailants fled back into the apartments in the 7600 block of Dan Hoey. Deputies are attempting to identify the assailants. However, their identities are currently unknown.

On October 29th, Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Rd for a Disorderly complaint. The caller advised of several disorderly events over the past few days. While on-scene, dispatch received an additional call from an angry female who indicated that Deputies were looking for her (possibly related to the incident on October 24th). Deputies contacted the female caller, who was aggressive and threatening toward Deputies. A group of unknown individuals emerged out of the apartments and began circling Deputies threateningly. Deputies determined that the irate female was not a resident of the complex and transported her to an address in Ann Arbor City.

The entire October call log can be found at the link below.