Scio Twp Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 796 calls for police service in Scio Twp, up from 710 the previous year for a 12% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 8,510, up from 6,851 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 302 traffic stops, up from 128 last year. Fifty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One robbery

Six assaults

Two home invasions

Three breaking and entering

Five larcenies

One vehicle theft

40 traffic crashes

Eight medical assists

35 citizen assists

12 welfare checks

Five mental health calls

Seven frauds

Eight disorderly conducts

Four attempted suicides (adult, all in the same block address)

One overdose

Two identity theft

On October 1st, Deputies responded to the 7500 Block of Jackson Road for a Home Invasion and possible Robbery. The complainant advised Deputies that (2) Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered his home assaulted him, and stole cash. The suspect(s) fled from the residence in an unknown direction and have yet to be identified. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 1st, Deputies responded to the 7500 Block of Jackson Road for an Attempt Home Invasion. Deputies arrived and found that unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter the residence forcibly; however, no entry was made. This incident is related to the above-listed call for service. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 5th, Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Westview Way to assist the Fire Department with a residential fire. Extensive damage was done to the home; however, there were no injuries. The Scio Township Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

On October 19th, Deputies responded to the 2200 Block of N. Maple Road for a possible Burglary. Deputies arrived and made contact with a 40-Year-Old Detroit Resident who was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication and Breaking/Entering into a Motor Vehicle. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On October 22nd, Deputies responded to the 3500 Block of Jackson Road for a UDAA [Stolen Motor Vehicle] Report. Unknown suspect[s] stole a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox from the dealership parking lot and fled in an unknown direction. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 25th, Deputies responded to the area of Dino Drive and Jackson Road for a Suspicious Vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies arrived and contacted the 29-Year-Old Grass Lake Resident/Driver, who was arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant confirmed with a neighboring jurisdiction.

On October 26th, Deputies observed a Suspicious Vehicle in the 6400 Block of Jackson Road after business hours. Contact was made with the 25-Year-Old Scio Township Resident, who was arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant with a neighboring jurisdiction.

On October 29th, Deputies responded to the 700 Block of Lakeview Avenue to assist Medical First Responders with a subject slumped over a vehicle's steering wheel. Deputies arrived and contacted the 33-Year-Old Driver, who was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while being Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a Toxicology Report.

On October 30th, Deputies responded to the 4000 Block of Ramsgate Court for a Weapons Offense and Reckless Discharge Complaint. Deputies arrived, and during their investigation, contact was made with the complainant and the intoxicated 45-Year-Old Resident/Suspect in this incident, who allegedly fired off several rounds during an encounter with his neighbor’s dog. The weapons owned by the suspect were confiscated for safekeeping due to his intoxication, and the case was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The entire October police log can be found at the link below.