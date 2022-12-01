Fast Start Lifts Dexter Past Salem in Opener

The Dexter girls’ basketball team used a big first quarter to take an early lead and cruised to a 55-37 win over Plymouth Salem in the season opener Wednesday night.

The Dreads return just one starter from last years SEC Red title-winning squad, but the young Dreads look like they weren’t missing a beat against Salem.

Senior Chloe Perry and sophomore Alena Blumberg scored seven points each in the opening quarter to help the Dreadnaughts take a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

Chloe Perry led Dexter with 23 points against Salem

Dexter would lead 23-8 in the second when Salem went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 23-14 before the Dreads answered to push the lead to 31-19. The Dreads committed a foul on a last-second half-court shot and Salem sank all three free throws to cut the lead to 31-22 at the break.

The Dreads defense locked down in the third by blanking Salem and going on an 11-0 run to blow the game open with a 42-22 lead after three and would cruise in the fourth.

Perry finished with a team-high 23 points to lead Dexter.

Blumberg added 21 points, including 17 in the first half when the Dreads took the early lead.

No other Dread scored more than two points on the night.

Freshman Addison Chase scored her first varsity basket against Salem

Addison Streetman, Kendall Cabana, Addison Chase, Alyssa Gullekson, and Lauren Simpson scored two each, while Heidi Fuchs had one.

The Dreads are a young but athletic team with just two seniors on the squad. The roster includes five juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman in Chase.

The 2022/23 season will have its ups and downs for the young Dreads, but don’t expect a big dropoff from last year’s team that claimed the Red title. Dexter will be exciting to watch and will improve as the season goes on when the younger players gain more varsity experience. When the league season comes around they will once again be a threat in the SEC Red.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Saturday when they take on Grosse Pointe South in the Best of Michigan Classic and Belleville High School at 3:00 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson



