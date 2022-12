Dexter Orthodontics has made special arrangements with the North Pole to have Santa visit Dexter for our "Light Up Dexter" event, Friday, December 16. Children of all ages can meet and receive a free photo with Santa from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Sponsored by Dexter Orthodontics

Santa will be arriving downtown with police escort at the gazebo in a car provided by Lafontaine. Santa will be doing the countdown for the tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 pm.