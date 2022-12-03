Huge Second Quarter Lifts Dexter Past Plymouth Christian

The Dexter girls’ basketball team used a huge second quarter to pull away and defeat Division 4 state runner-up Plymouth Christian 69-46 at the Arbor Prep Icebreaker Invitational Saturday.

Plymouth Christian took a 12-7 lead after one quarter, but the Dreadnaughts would explode for 28 second-quarter points to take a 35-23 lead into the half.

Alena Blumberg caught fire and hit five three-pointers in the second and scored 13 in the period to spark the Dreads run. Chloe Perry added four points, Addison Chase three and Heidi Fuchs two to spark Dexter’s 28-11 run in the period.

The Dexter defense locked down in the third with the Dreads outscoring Plymouth 19-8 to extend the lead to 54-31 after three and they would cruise in the fourth.

Blumberg finished with a career-high 30 points and finished with six triples.

Perry finished with 21 points, including 14 in the second half. Chase and Fuchs finished with eight each and Lizzy Lewis two for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 2-0 on the season and will travel to Bedford Friday night at 5:30 for the SEC Red opener.