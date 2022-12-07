Dexter Community Orchestra to Perform Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec 11

Looking for an entertaining, family-friendly way to ring in the season? Join the Dexter Community Orchestra for “A Joyous Celebration” Sunday, December 11, 4 p.m. at Dexter High School.

The program, under the baton of DCO Music Director David Schultz, will feature Christmas and Hanukkah favorites old and new. Be prepared to raise your voices for Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”, and for the carol sing-along, both cherished traditions for the Dexter area.

Featured on the program will be violinist Ella Saputra, winner of the orchestra’s annual Youth Artist competition. (Ella was scheduled to perform at the DCO’s spring concert earlier this year, but COVID had other ideas.) She will play the first movement of Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3”, one of the most tuneful and joyous pieces of classical music.

Concert-goers will also enjoy a high-spirited sleigh ride, a festive Christmas Eve, a snow maiden accompanied by her court of musical tumblers, and Mannheim Steamroller’s breathtaking arrangement of “Silent Night”.

The concert, like all DCO performances, is free to the public; no tickets are required. Donations to support the orchestra are greatly appreciated.