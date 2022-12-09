Dexter's Evelyn Clemens was looking for a college good, for field hockey and academics

Dexter senior Evelyn Clemens, a captain for the Dexter High School Field Hockey team and part of three state championships, had some important things in mind when it came to picking where she wants to go to college.

“I decided pretty early on that I wanted to play in Division 3 at a college that had good, competitive field hockey and high-ranked academics,” she told the Sun Times News (STN) about her recent college commitment. “Bowdoin fit these requirements and more. Plus, I loved the campus (Maine is beautiful in the fall!) and the girls on the team.”

In asking her how she felt about picking Bowdoin College, she told STN she was euphoric.

“After I committed, I spent the rest of the day with a huge smile on my face,” she said. “College recruitment is a lot of emailing people and hoping they respond, so I was really happy that my hard work over the past few years had paid off, especially to get me into such a well-ranked, competitive college.”

She said it definitely feels like her work paid off while noting she’d been sending emails to college coaches since eighth grade, “so it feels great to finally be at the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I'm super excited to be going to Bowdoin and I truly think I'll have the time of my life there,” she said.

Looking back at her time in high school, there are some good highlights.

“Definitely winning the state championship three out of the four years I played on the team, along with scoring the game-winning goal against Chelsea in this year's semifinal round,” she said.

Another high school memory she has is from her freshman year.

“One of the clearest memories I have at practice is from freshman year, when we were practicing defensive marking,” she recalled. “I was standing in the wrong place to mark the junior I was assigned to, so she picked me up by the back of the jersey and literally placed me where I needed to be. I'm pretty sure my feet left the ground at some point. I was already scared of her before, since I was a freshman practicing with the varsity team, but I remember being terrified of her after that.”

Another thing that stood out to her about the experience in playing field hockey at Dexter is the large amount of intense conditioning they did. She said she thinks she is ready for anything "after conditioning in 85° weather in August!"

“There's also the friendly environment that surrounds the whole program,” she said of Dreadnaught field hockey. “I loved being on the team, and my teammates loved having me. It made getting through twice-a-day practices that much easier.”

In thinking about the team, STN asked her about those who helped her along the way.

“My biggest supporters throughout this process were my parents,” Clemens said. “I don't think I ever could've gotten here without them pushing me to do my best and remind me to send emails before tournaments. There were also my coaches throughout the years who gave me the opportunity to hone my skills so I was able to even dream of playing in college, such as Keely Tamer and Nancy Cox.”

Evelyn Clemens was part of three state championships. photo by Mike Williamson