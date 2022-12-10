Slow Start Dooms Dexter Girls in Loss to Bedford

A cold shooting first half doomed the Dexter girls' basketball team Frida night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 56-37 in the SEC Red opener.

Dexter scored just nine first half points, including two in the first quarter to trail the Mules 30-9 at halftime.

Bedford jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one and outscored Dexter 19-7 in the second to take a commanding 21-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Dexter outscored Bedford 14-11 to cut the lead to 41-23 after three but they would get no closer and fell to 0-1 in the Red.

Sophomore Kendall Cabana was one of the few bright spots for the Dreads, hitting three triples and finishing with 11 points.

Chloe Perry led the Dreadnaughts with 15 points, while Addison Chase added seven. Alyssa Gullekson and Heidi Fuchs chipped in with two each for Dexter.

Dexter fell to 2-1 on the season and get a short turnaround when they take on Grosse Pointe South and the Best of Michigan Showcase Saturday at 3:00 in Belleville.