“What I Love About Dexter” is Now Taking Submissions

Dexter’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee (ACHC) is collecting artistic submissions that express what people love about Dexter.

“What I Love About Dexter” is in its second year.

The ACHC advises the City Council on events and projects that promote Dexter's tapestry of artistic expression, social dynamics, and historical roots. The Committee oversees the selection and display of the City’s outdoor sculptures and organizes the popular Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival each summer. The committee hosted “S’mores & More,” a storytelling, poetry slam, open mic event in Monument Park in conjunction with Apple Daze in October.

“What I Love About Dexter” is part of the ACHC mission to promote and develop the area’s sense of community by highlighting the positive aspects that tie us together. The submissions will be displayed around town in February, the peak of the winter blues.

The city is hoping to grow the number of submissions this year to display the good cheer in even more downtown businesses. The school art programs will participate once again. It is a great moment for all residents to have their works and thoughts shared and appreciated.

“People can submit poems, song lyrics, photos, paintings, or any other artistic expression,” explains City Manager Justin Breyer. “We’re asking folks to keep submissions no larger than 11 x 14 so that it will fit in our frames.”

Submissions are due February 1 and can be dropped off at the city offices or emailed to City Manager Breyer at JBreyer@DexterMI.gov

