Bedford Clips Dreadnaughts in Season Opener

The Dexter basketball team had a shot in the final minute, but the shots did not drop as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 46-44 in the season opener Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts could not overcome a cold-shooting night, but still had a chance for the win in the end, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Despite the off night from the field, Dexter trailed just 10-9 after one period and 22-17 at the half.

Bedford would outscore the Dreads 18-14 in the third to push the lead to 40-31, but Dexter would rally in the fourth.

The defense held the Mules to just one basket and six points in the fourth to cut the lead to 46-44 in the final minute and had two quality looks at the basket for a chance to tie or win the game, but they did not fall as the Mules held on for the win.

Reeves Taylor led the Dreadnaughts with 14 points and five rebounds.

Evan Haroldson sat much of the third quarter with foul trouble, but finished with 13 points and five boards. AJ Vaughn added seven points and Jack DeMerrell four. Xavier Blumberg dished out six assists, had three steals, and scored two points, while Garrett Sharp and Zavier Cook scored two each.

Dexter returns to the court Tuesday night to face Ann Arbor Huron.