Dexter Wrestling Wins Two at Pinckney Quad

The Dexter wrestling team opened its season with a pair of wins at the Pinckney quad Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Marshall 40-30 and Milan 38-30 in a couple of hard-fought matches.

Dexter picked up five pins against Marshall with Will Kletzka, Kyle Gerharter, Tucker Godfrey, Casey Clark, and Sean White all putting their opponent’s shoulders on the mat.

Matthew Joyce also picked up an 11-2 major decision at 152.

The Milan match saw the Dreads pick up three more pins and benefit from a pair of voids by the Big Reds.

Kletzka and White picked up their second pins of the night, while Clark got a pin at 150.

Joyce picked up a 19-4 major decision and Godfrey earned a 7-4 decision at 132.

The Dreads had a rough time at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Invitational Saturday, finishing 18th with 41 points.

Kletzka led the Dreads with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds with a 2-2 record.

Joyce finished 5th for Dexter with a 4-1 record at 150.

Also earning points for Dexter were Theodore Reich with a 2-2 record at 138, Clark 1-2 at 144, and White 1-2 at 175.

The MHSAA changed the weight classes this season to match the NFHS wrestling classes. There are still 13 weight classes starting at 106 and ending at 285/heavyweight.

Photos by Mike Williamson