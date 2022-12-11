Lady Dreads Struggle After Short Turnaround

A change in the schedule, a short turnaround, and a strong Grand Rapids Catholic Central team was too much for the Dexter girls' basketball team Saturday as the Dreads fell 59-37 at the Best of Michigan Holiday Classic in Belleville.

The Dreadnaughts were scheduled to play Grosse Pointe South in Belleville at 3:30 PM, but a scheduling conflict forced a change and Dexter would take on GRCC at 5:00 PM. This is all after making a long trip to Bedford Friday night in the SEC Red opener.

GRCC wasted no time in taking control with an 18-8 run in the first quarter for an early lead.

Dexter would hang tough in the second but could not put a dent the deficit and trailed 30-20 at the half.

Senior Chloe Perry kept the Dreads in the game by scoring 15 of Dexter's 20 first half points.

GRCC slowly began to pull away in the third by outscoring Dexter 15-10 for a 45-30 lead and cruised in the fourth, holding the Dreadnaughts to seven points in the final period.

Perry finished with a team-high 25 points, including 11-14 from the free throw line.

Alyssa Gullekson added five points, Heidi Fuchs four points, and Addison Chase three.

The Dreads return to action Tuesday night at Ann Arbor Huron at 7:00 PM.