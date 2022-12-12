Dexter Lions sell all of their Christmas trees

By Terry Walters, Guest Contributor and a Dexter Lions Club member

The Dexter Lions broke a record and sold their last Christmas Tree at 2:02 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

This was out of the 1,200 trees that they started with on November 25th. They did have 2 wreaths left. Normally the Dexter Lions do not sell out or have 5-6 trees left around December 18th-20th.

The Dexter Lions have been selling trees for 40 years in Dexter and have continued to have great support from the community. This year many school groups, sports teams,Scouts,community groups,local individuals and business people assisted the Dexter Lions in unloading the trees as well as helping out at the tree lot.

The Dexter Lions say THANK YOU to everyone for their assistance including all the Dexter Lions who worked tirelessly in assisting the customers who came to the lot. We still had 4 or 5 customers show up on Sunday after all the trees were gone.

The Dexter Lions hope to see you back next year!