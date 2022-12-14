Dexter Community Report, 12-12-22

Report highlights from Dexter’s Community Development Manager, City Manager, and Mayor at the Dec. 12, 2022, City Council Meeting. More report details can be found in the meeting packet posted on the city’s website.

Code Enforcement: In addressing an ongoing code violation at 8250 Huron St., representatives from the city staff, DAFD, and Washtenaw Co Building Dept. conducted an onsite inspection of the property on Oct. 6. A junk business appears to be in operation on the site, which is cluttered with miscellaneous scrap and inoperable pieces. On follow-up visits, the city noted, “significant progress has been made to removed(sic) overgrown vegetation around the outside of the business.” However, the city also notes, “There appears there is a continuance of junk operations, albeit on a smaller scale, in spite of the City’s Violation Notice to cease the illegal operation.”

Ann Arbor Area Foundation: The foundation has requested a meeting with Mayor Keough and Community Development Manager Aniol to discuss its plans to invest $10 million into local community ventures in the coming years.

New Businesses: The city received preliminary zoning compliance applications for five new businesses; Ivy Rehabilitation (7007 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road), a Martial Arts studio (7069 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road), Edward Jones (7050 Dexter-Ann Arbor, Ste. 200), Soaring Crane Designs (7444 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, Ste. B-3) and Renew Hope Counseling (7444 Dexter-Ann Arbor, Ste. J).

Mill Creek Brewery: The applicant is waiting for the Zoning Ordinance Update to be completed before resubmitting a revised combined site plan for Planning Commission consideration and action.

Recording Secretary: The city is accepting applications for the position of Recording Secretary for City Council and Planning Commission meetings. The position will be open on Jan. 1.

Vote Recount: A petition was filed to recount all City of Ann Arbor precincts for the Nov. 8 election, specifically for Proposal 22-3. The recount does not affect any Dexter precincts.

What We Love About Dexter: The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee is hosting its 2nd “What We Love About Dexter” event. Community members can submit art pieces that express the title sentiment, including poems, drawings, paintings, etc. Submissions are due Feb. 1 and can be dropped off at the city offices or emailed to City Manager Breyer at JBreyer@DexterMI.gov. Works will be displayed from February 14th – 28th in storefronts downtown.

Trash and Recycling Carts: City Staff has informed the city council that there have been recent issues with Waste Management in scheduling the delivery and drop-off of trash and recycling carts. Over the last few months, some residents have been without trash and recycling carts for over a month, with no estimated delivery dates being provided. The staff has been escalating these issues as high as they are able in an attempt to resolve these delivery delays.

New City Offices: The new city offices at 3515 Broad St. are expected to be ready for move-in near the beginning of February.

Regional Senior Authority: Mayor Keough reported on efforts to meet with the supervisors of Dexter and Webster townships to discuss a senior regional authority to oversee senior facilities, programming, and services. The Mayor hopes to have the issue in front of the council in January.

Sloan-Kingsley Development: Mayor Keough reported meeting again with the property developers, who continue updating their proposed plans for a neighborhood of diverse housing options. The property is adjacent to the Dexter City limit from Baker Rd. to the Dexter Crossing neighborhood. The developers want to hook into the city’s public utilities. Keough recommended to the council the item should be brought back for a presentation/discussion.