The plan for the Sam Hill Restaurant in Scio Township

The planners of a new restaurant to be located at the former Creekside and The Standard got the green light from Scio Township to move forward.

The Scio Township Board followed the recommendation from the township’s planning commission and approved the site plan for the Sam Hill restaurant, which is proposing to construct a 1,000 square foot brick paver patio at grade along the west building elevation and a 6,000 square foot outdoor deck/seating area/bar/game area encumbering a portion of the existing parking area (westernmost portion).

The approval for the plan came at the Dec. 13 township board meeting.

According to Scio Township, the applicant’s project narrative states the following proposed uses as part of the outdoor seating areas:

“Sam Hill is comprised of three (3) parts – indoor full-service restaurant, an outdoor deck and beer garden, and a wide lawn for family friendly games...We plan to operate the restaurant 6-7 days a week, and plan to eventually offer both lunch and dinner service. Tentative operating hours for the restaurant are 11AM to 11M. The outdoor beer garden area will be open seasonally April – October, or as weather allows, and will tentatively operate from 3PM to 12AM Monday-Friday and 12PM to 12AM Saturday and Sunday.”

“The upper outdoor area will feature a stage, decking, fire pits and multiple seating areas and types. The stage will be intermittently used to program various entertainment, such as DJs, live music, art or speaking performances. Any amplified music will be kept at levels required by local ordinance at the property line and will be measured on site with decibel meters by management staff. Music programming is expected to be seasonal and primarily on weekends.”

Township consultant OHM said the applicant is “proposing to add a 6,800 square-foot outdoor space to the existing 4,650 square-foot restaurant located at 5827 Jackson Road. The site is approximately 6.25 acres and is currently zoned C-2 General Commercial. The additional space would allow for an outdoor deck and beer garden, as well as a lawn space for games. The development also consists of the use of a neighboring parcel for proposed additional parking.”